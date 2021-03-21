Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 8,357 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AGCO worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after acquiring an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AGCO by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,593,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.2% during the third quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 653,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,504,000 after buying an additional 307,200 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $143.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

