Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 2,013,200 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,013,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,600,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.47% of McAfee at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in McAfee in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

