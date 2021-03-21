Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.69% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $28,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $34.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 286.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 0.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.