Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,368 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.72% of Mimecast worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of Mimecast stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 178.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,873,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $200,475.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at $373,908.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock worth $7,615,175 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

