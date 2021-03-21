Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
