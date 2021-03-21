Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,367 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $184.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

