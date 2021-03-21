Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1,998.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,608 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

APD stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.55. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.