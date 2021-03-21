Federated Hermes Inc. Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,025 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

