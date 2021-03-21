Federated Hermes Inc. Has $27.26 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,524,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,461 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in General Electric by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,299,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,033,000 after buying an additional 4,531,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

