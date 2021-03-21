Federated Hermes Inc. Has $29.14 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of EPAM Systems worth $29,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $379.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $402.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.26 and its 200-day moving average is $343.66.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total transaction of $360,230.00. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $4,318,065. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

