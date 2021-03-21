Federated Hermes Inc. Has $29.63 Million Position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 4.68% of The Lovesac worth $29,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,669,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 1,492.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 198,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Lovesac by 2.8% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOVE opened at $62.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.43 million, a PE ratio of -478.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,119 shares of company stock valued at $34,169,137. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

