Federated Hermes Inc. Has $30.32 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 329,952 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.74% of Cryoport worth $30,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 435.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $53.23 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

