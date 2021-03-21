Federated Hermes Inc. Has $30.82 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Arista Networks worth $30,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $285.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.29.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 722 shares in the company, valued at $209,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.