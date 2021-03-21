Federated Hermes Inc. Has $32.09 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 344,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,887 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Northern Trust worth $32,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Northern Trust by 590.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $102.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

