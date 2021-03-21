Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.55% of Columbia Sportswear worth $31,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 159,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,710.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

