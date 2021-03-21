Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 2,738.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 810,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781,975 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Trip.com Group worth $27,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TCOM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 356.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 518,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 404,730 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,722,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCOM. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

