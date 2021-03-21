Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 964,635 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Genpact worth $27,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Genpact by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 163.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.