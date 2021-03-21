Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 3,596 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Abiomed worth $32,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $2,117,245.72. Insiders have sold a total of 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $299.81 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.57.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

