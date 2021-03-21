Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,318,015 Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,318,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,084,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 2.55% of Longview Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Longview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $977,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Robbins bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Longview Acquisition stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. Longview Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.

Longview Acquisition Company Profile

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

