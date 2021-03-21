Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases Shares of 271,125 Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 271,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,936,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,922,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. Northland Securities increased their price target on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $147.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

