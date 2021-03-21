Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,262 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,061 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 110,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.