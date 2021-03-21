Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 2,696.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,436 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of TriNet Group worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $34,357.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $477,946.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 622 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $47,296.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,320 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

