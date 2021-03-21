Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 13,288 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $269.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.17 and a 200 day moving average of $249.80. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.80 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

