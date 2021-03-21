Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 177,617 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 177,617 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $26,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 782,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 435,140 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 131,254 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,563 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

