Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 19,804 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,804 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.01% of Community Bank System worth $33,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Bank System by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

