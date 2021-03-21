Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 20,163 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,485,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,163 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.12% of TELUS worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TU. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

