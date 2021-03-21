Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,018,915 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,018,915 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.52% of Yamana Gold worth $28,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,073 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,485,000 after buying an additional 2,264,667 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after buying an additional 844,553 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.