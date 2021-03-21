Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 61,448 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,633,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.84% of Sterling Bancorp worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 468,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STL opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.77. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STL. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

