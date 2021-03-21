Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 61,823 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,823 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $32,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,850,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,360,000 after purchasing an additional 508,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after acquiring an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,231,000 after acquiring an additional 377,780 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 32.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,690,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,620,000 after acquiring an additional 411,008 shares in the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AZN opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $38.14 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

