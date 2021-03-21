Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,749 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 4.82% of AnaptysBio worth $28,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 63,532 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $588.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

