Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.32% of A. O. Smith worth $28,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $33.81 and a 12-month high of $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

