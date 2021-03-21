FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $49,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $1,947,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $279.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.