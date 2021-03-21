Fetch.ai (FET) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $458.40 million and approximately $45.86 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.17 or 0.00645320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00024272 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

