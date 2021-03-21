Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Iron Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 49,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,788,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,566 shares in the last quarter.

FBND opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $55.41.

