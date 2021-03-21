Financial Analysis: RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) vs. Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -597.71% -303.09% -194.41% Change Healthcare -5.76% 13.43% 4.78%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RESAAS Services and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Change Healthcare 0 15 7 0 2.32

Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $21.65, indicating a potential downside of 4.82%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Volatility & Risk

RESAAS Services has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Change Healthcare has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and Change Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $610,000.00 112.81 -$2.36 million N/A N/A Change Healthcare $3.20 billion 2.18 -$947.60 million $1.47 15.48

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Change Healthcare.

Summary

Change Healthcare beats RESAAS Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc. develops a cloud-based technology platform for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. It serves multiple listing services (MLSs), franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment offers software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. Change Healthcare Inc. has a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

