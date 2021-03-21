Financial Analysis: RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) versus Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 13 1 3.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, suggesting that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 7.81% 1.21% 0.33% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Gulfport Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.58 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -29.81 Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.09

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Gulfport Energy. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulfport Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Gulfport Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

