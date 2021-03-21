Financial Analysis: The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) versus First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of The Howard Hughes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Howard Hughes and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Howard Hughes $1.30 billion 4.17 $73.96 million $1.71 57.49 First Industrial Realty Trust $425.98 million 13.74 $238.77 million $1.74 26.06

First Industrial Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Howard Hughes. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Howard Hughes and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Howard Hughes 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 1 2 7 0 2.60

The Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $115.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.67%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $39.36, indicating a potential downside of 13.20%. Given The Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Howard Hughes is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares The Howard Hughes and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Howard Hughes -2.68% 1.06% 0.43% First Industrial Realty Trust 46.84% 11.50% 5.74%

Risk & Volatility

The Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats The Howard Hughes on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i. The MPCs segment develops and sells residential and commercial land. This segment sells residential land designated for detached and attached single family homes ranging from entry-level to luxury homes; and commercial land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and high density residential projects, as well as services and other for-profit activities, and parcels designated for use by government, schools, and other not-for-profit entities. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 9,943 remaining saleable acres of land. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment comprises residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consist of 21 development or redevelopment projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

