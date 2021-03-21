Financial Comparison: Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) vs. Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Galileo Acquisition and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fisker has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.85%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Galileo Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A $240,000.00 N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23%

Summary

Fisker beats Galileo Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

