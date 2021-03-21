Financial Contrast: Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) vs. Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alarm.com and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $502.36 million 8.54 $53.33 million $1.35 64.10 Destiny Media Technologies $3.83 million 4.21 $170,000.00 N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alarm.com and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 4 1 2.86 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com currently has a consensus price target of $89.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Alarm.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 12.64% 17.50% 10.69% Destiny Media Technologies 7.92% 11.61% 8.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Alarm.com shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Alarm.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alarm.com beats Destiny Media Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including scenes button, which adjust multiple devices; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage and environmental monitoring; geo-services; demand response programs; and whole home water safety solutions, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, multi-site management access control, operational insights, early problem identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; home builder programs; and sales, marketing, and training services, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music. The company also provides Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.