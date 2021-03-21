Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of AAPL opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.21 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.