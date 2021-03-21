FinNexus Market Cap Achieves $10.40 Million (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, FinNexus has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.40 or 0.00644009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00023616 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,023,182 tokens. FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

