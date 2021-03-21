FIO Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.28 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.25 million and $7.28 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000420 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 748,142,603 coins and its circulating supply is 225,305,955 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io . The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

