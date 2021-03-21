Fireball Trading 62.8% Higher This Week (FIRE)

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Fireball token can currently be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00006434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a total market cap of $74,081.72 and approximately $481.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fireball has traded 62.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fireball alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00153968 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 20,075 tokens. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fireball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fireball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fireball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.