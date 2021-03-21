Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $7.73 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Firo has a total market capitalization of $90.14 million and $3.57 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $7.73 or 0.00013469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,361.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,784.53 or 0.03111010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.20 or 0.00342043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.36 or 0.00914124 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.59 or 0.00405483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.35 or 0.00356256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00257607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021115 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,667,404 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

