First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of First American Financial worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after buying an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,368,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,549,000 after acquiring an additional 839,301 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First American Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

FAF opened at $53.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.10. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

