First Foundation Advisors Acquires 1,071 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $654.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,893,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718,473. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $628.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,315.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $745.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

