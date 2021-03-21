First Foundation Advisors Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,474 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $812,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 29,273 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $106.34. 21,452,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.54.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

