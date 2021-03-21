First Foundation Advisors Buys 3,857 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,743,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.51. 12,224,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,314. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $389.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

