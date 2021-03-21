First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.2% of First Foundation Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,215. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

