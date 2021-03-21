First Foundation Advisors Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,223 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.1% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.02. 17,599,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,003,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

