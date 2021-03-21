First Foundation Advisors Has $15.68 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,535,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,461. The company has a market capitalization of $589.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

